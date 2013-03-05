Welcome to Freecode

lftp 4.5.2 lftp is a sophisticated command line based file transfer program. Supported protocols include FTP, HTTP, SFTP, and FISH. It has a multithreaded design allowing you to issue and execute multiple commands simultaneously or in the background. It also features mirroring capabilities and will reconnect and continue transfers in the event of a disconnection. Also, if you quit the program while transfers are still in progress, it will switch to nohup mode and finish the transfers in the background. Additional protocols supported: FTP over HTTP proxy, HTTPS and FTP over SSL, BitTorrent protocol. IPv6 is fully supported. There are lots of tunable parameters, including rate limitation, number of connections limitation and more. Release Notes: This release fixed a coredump on startup when compiled with certain GCC versions, added a mkdir -q option for quiet operation, added glob --exist and --not-exist options, improved torrent status, and added piece availability statistics. Unconnectable torrent peers on trackerless torrents are removed. GPL

any-dl 0.9.12 any-dl is a generic video downloader tool that uses a domain specific language to describe how to download videos from each video site. Release Notes: A new Unknown_parser exception was added. The code was cleaned and refactored, and indentation was corrected. There are now two CLI switches for verbosity: -v and -vv. A new -sep <string> was added for specificying the separator in output. Output was made more readable and error messages were enhanced. New "save_as" and "htmldecode" commands were added. Memory usage was optimized for bulk downloads. There were also new parsers and updates and enhancements for existing parsers. GPLv3

QuartzDesk 1.5.1 QuartzDesk is a Java Quartz scheduler management and monitoring GUI/tool with many powerful and unique features. It is aimed at Java developers using the Quartz scheduler in their applications and system administrators/operations personnel looking after these applications. Release Notes: This release fixes two JavaScript-related issues that may prevent the QuartzDesk GUI from loading in your browser. If you experienced this problem, please upgrade. Commercial

wro4j 1.7.6 wro4j is a project that will help you to easily improve your Web application page loading time. It can help you to keep your static resources (JavaScript and CSS) well organized, merge and minify them at run-time (using a simple filter) or build-time (using a Maven plugin), and has several features you may find useful when dealing with Web resources. Release Notes: This release contains mostly bugfixes and few upgrades of dependencies, including less4j, Ember.js, and Google Closure. Apache 2.0

PHP OAuth API 2014.06.19 PHP OAuth API authorizes user access using the OAuth protocol. It abstracts OAuth 1.0, 1.0a, and 2.0 in the same class. It provides built-in support for popular OAuth servers: 37Signals, Amazon, Buffer, Bitbucket, Box.net, Dailymotion, Discogs, Disqus, Dropbox with OAuth 1.0 and 2.0, Etsy, Eventful, Facebook, Fitbit, Flickr, Foursquare, github, Google with OAuth 1.0a and OAuth 2.0, Instagram, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Rdio, Reddit, RightSignature, Salesforce, Scoop.it, StockTwits, SurveyMonkey, Tumblr, Twitter, VK, Withings, Xero, XING, and Yahoo!. Every other OAuth server is supported by setting an endpoint URLs and other parameters using specific class variables or an external JSON configuration file. The class can also send requests to an API using the previously-obtained OAuth access token. For servers which support offline access, the class can renew expired tokens automatically using refresh tokens. Release Notes: This release adds support for refreshing expired OAuth 1.0 tokens. It also fixes the check for expired OAuth 2.0 tokens without a refresh token. BSD Revised

LPAR2RRD 4.05 LPAR2RRD makes historical, future trends and nearly "realtime" CPU utilization graphs of LPARs and shared CPU usage of IBM Power servers. It collects complete physical and logical configuration of all servers/LPARs. It is agent-less (it gets everything from the HMC/SDMC or IVM). It supports all kinds of logical partitions (AIX/AS400/Linux/VIOS). Release Notes: A new GUI, POWER8 support in CPU Workload Estimator, support for NMON data as a data source, and Custom Group enhancements. Freeware

GLPI 0.85-RC1 GLPI (Gestion Libre de Parc Informatique) is an information resource manager with an administration interface. You can use it to build a database with an inventory for your company (computers, software, printers, etc.). It has functions to make the daily life of the administrators easier, including a job/request tracking system with mail notification and methods to build a database with basic information about your network topology. It provides a precise inventory of all the technical resources (all their characteristics are stored in a database) and management and history of the maintenance actions and the bound procedures. It is dynamic and is directly connected to the users, who can post requests to the technicians. Release Notes: This version includes complete management of components (inventory of components with financial stock management), ITIL change management (requester, impact analysis, validation, link to tickets, problems, etc.), project management (tasks, link to contracts and changes, Gantt diagrams), a new right matrix (increased atomicity), import, export, and duplication rules, improved import emails (removal of the signature and the previous posts before importation), maintenance mode, log rotation, and more. GPLv2

ObjectiveSync 0.1.2 ObjectiveSync is a thin JDBC object persistence library. If features querying done in SQL, centralized object marshaling and unmarshaling where each object should know how to sync itself and its descendants, a single syntax for inserting and updating, Ruby-like objectivized JDBC fetching with exception handling, user-definable deep fetching and updating (almost Hibernate-like), batch API to avoid round-trips when submitting multiple queries, stats collection, and more. Release Notes: Initial public release. LGPL

PDF Split and Merge 2.2.3 PDF Split and Merge (pdfsam) is an easy-to-use tool that provides functions to split and merge PDF files or subsections of them. Release Notes: The library used to convert PDF documents to images was upgraded. Password protected documents are now read using the iText "unethical read" feature. GPLv2

QueueMetrics 14.06 QueueMetrics is a queue log analyzer that measures a number of metrics of queue and agent activity for the Asterisk PBX. It offers detailed reports, real-time panels, and start pages for agents. It also drives a wallboard and has an XML-RPC data interface. Release Notes: The major changes implemented in this release are a complete QueueMetrics layout restyle, a new Icon Agent Page, an integrated WebRTC soft phone, new JSON APIs for configuration and reporting, and a new, easier to use IVR tracking mode.

DBeauty 2.1.2 DBeauty is a relationship-oriented database browser. It provides insight into both the data and the interrelation of the rows, and allows you to navigate bidirectionally through the database by following foreign-key-based or user-defined relationships. Release Notes: An incompatibility with Java 8 was fixed. Apache 2.0

Performance Co-Pilot 3.9.5 Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) is a framework and set of services for supporting system-level performance monitoring and performance management. It provides a unifying abstraction for all of the interesting performance data in a system, and allows client applications to easily retrieve and process any subset of that data using a single API. A client-server architecture allows multiple clients to monitor the same host, and a single client to monitor multiple hosts. Archive logging and replay are integrated so that a client application can use the same API to process real-time data from a host or historical data from an archive. Release Notes: This release fixed bugs and added support for active probing to find remote PCP services, several Python API extensions, and a number of new kernel metrics. GPL v2 Or Later

DBeaver 2.4.2 DBeaver is a universal database manager and SQL Client. It supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2, MSSQL, Sybase, Mimer, HSQLDB, SQLite, Derby, and any database that has a JDBC driver. It is a GUI program that allows you to view the structure of a database, execute SQL queries and scripts, browse and export table data, handle BLOB/CLOB values, modify database meta objects, etc. It has a native UI (provided by the Eclipse SWT library), great performance, and relatively low memory consumption. Release Notes: DBeaver was migrated to Java 7. The database selection toolbar was fixed. Auto-completion was improved. DDL generation was fixed (Vertica and Sybase). There were also minor UI bugfixes. GPL

Possum 0.5.1 Possum is a point of sales (POS) system for restaurants, bars, and brasseries. It is intended for use with a ticket printer and a touch screen. It can be used to provide billing and presents different statistics such as sales, VAT amount, total payments by payment type, settings, average ticket per table, etc. These statistics are calculated per day and per month. It can also manage music playlists. Release Notes: A full translation to French and English. GPLv3

xterm Patch #307 The xterm program is the standard terminal emulator for the X Window System. It provides DEC VT102/VT220 and Tektronix 4014 compatible terminals for programs that can't use the window system directly. If the underlying operating system supports terminal resizing capabilities (for example, the SIGWINCH signal in systems derived from 4.3bsd), xterm will use the facilities to notify programs running in the window whenever it is resized. Release Notes: This release fixes several display issues remaining from the changes to support italics. MIT/X

EFL pre 3.6.0 EFL makes CFEngine easy by editing data files and not complex CFEngine policy. Release Notes: The efl_class_retrunszero bundle now uses json input. The csvtojson utility was improved. GPLv3

OpenSimulator 0.8 OpenSimulator is a multi-platform, multi-user 3D distributed virtual environment platform. Out of the box, it can be used to simulate virtual environments similar to that of Second Life. These can be used as social virtual worlds or for specific applications such as education, training, and visualization. Access is via the regular Second Life open-source viewer or via third-party clients. There are a number of private and public deployments of OpenSimulator, including OSgrid, which has over 8000 regions hosted by independent individuals and organizations spread over the Internet. Release Notes: The default physics engine is now Bullet rather than ODE. Variable-sized regions are now supported. There were also many other changes and bugfixes. BSD Revised

gsecraif Alpha-02 Gsecraif is a tool for splitting and recombining files in a secure manner. It addresses two aspects of security: protecting against data loss and guarding against unauthorised access. It splits a file into three or more equal sized parts (component files), up to a maximum of 255. The utility can recover the original file even if one of the component files is lost. It uses XOR (RAID 5) technology. None of the component files contain any data from the original file. It can split any kind of file and uses no encryption. Release Notes: Initial Freecode announcement GNU General Public License version 3.0 (GPLv3)

4DIAC 1.5.3 4DIAC is a framework for distributed industrial automation and control. It aims to provide an open, IEC-61499-compliant basis that lets the user establish a distributed industrial automation and control environment based on the targets' portability, configurability, and interoperability. Release Notes: This is a maintenance release for 4DIAC-IDE 1.5 and the second maintenance release for FORTE 1.5, providing a set of bugfixes for both. EPL

sysstat 11.0.0 The sysstat package contains the sar, sadf, iostat, nfsiostat, cifsiostat, mpstat, and pidstat commands for Linux. The sar command collects and reports system activity information. The statistics reported by sar concern I/O transfer rates, paging activity, process-related activites, interrupts, network activity, memory and swap space utilization, CPU utilization, kernel activities, and TTY statistics, among others. The sadf command may be used to display data collected by sar in various formats. The iostat command reports CPU statistics and I/O statistics for tty devices and disks. The pidstat command reports statistics for Linux processes. The mpstat command reports global and per-processor statistics. The nfsiostat command reports I/O statistics for network filesystems. The cifsiostat command reports I/O statistics for CIFS filesystems. Release Notes: The pidstat command can now display task scheduling priority and policy information. Pidstat can also filter processes by name. The standard system activity daily data files may now be named "saYYYYMMDD" instead of "saDD" using sar's and sadc's option -D, and they can be located in a directory which can be different from the standard /var/log/sa place. GPL

decotengu 0.13.0 decotengu is a dive decompression library to experiment with various implementations of the Buhlmann decompression model with Erik Baker’s gradient factors. The results of decotengu calculations are decompression stops and tissue saturation information. Third party applications can use those results for data analysis purposes or dive planning functionality. Release Notes: This release changes the algorithm for finding the length of the decompression stop to check the ascent ceiling limit without ascending to the next decompression stop. GPLv3

synctool 6.1 synctool is a cluster administration tool that keeps configuration files synchronized across all nodes in a cluster. Nodes may be part of a logical group or class, in which case they need a particular subset of configuration files. synctool can restart daemons when needed, if their relevant configuration files have been changed. synctool can also be used to do patch management or other system administrative tasks. Release Notes: This version fixes a bug where under certain conditions a .post script for a directory would, inadvertently, not be run. Additionally, a minor bug in the command-line parser of the dsh-ping command was fixed. GPLv2

OGLplus 0.47.0 OGLplus is a header-only library that implements a thin object-oriented facade over the OpenGL (version 3 and higher) C-language API. It provides wrappers that automate the resource and object management and make the use of OpenGL in C++ safer and easier. Release Notes: Certain parts were further refactored and re-used in OALplus and EGLplus. This release also brings the Voronoi/Worley cell image generators, the Group<Object> template class, and a wrapper for the NV_draw_texture extension, and re-adds interoperability with GLM vectors and matrices. Two new examples were also added and minor improvements were made to the build system. Boost Software License

Ctalk 0.0.97 2014-06-17 Ctalk adds classes, methods, operator overloading, inheritance, and complex object expressions to otherwise standard C programs. Programs can use only a few Ctalk objects and methods in an otherwise standard C program, but the language can be used to write entire programs also. Ctalk works on most if not all of the systems that support GCC, the GNU C compiler. The package includes the language, class and run-time libraries, example programs, tutorial, and language reference. Release Notes: This release adds support for specifying X Window System resource classes in X11 pane object windows, an improved subsystem to handle C variables with multiple subscripts, and a more flexible build process. GPL